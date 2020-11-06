Lovecars, hosted by former Top Gear presenter and British racing driver Tiff Needell, is fond of the Ferrari F40. I mean, who isn't? The rare sports car has been an icon since its inception in the '80s – a popularity that would extend up to this very day.

We've seen the channel feature race the F40 before, but it was against another Prancing Horse, albeit, a new one in the form of the Ferrari 488 Pista. This time, however, the F40 is up against the McLaren P1 – another legendary supercar that was produced in a limited run in the previous decade.

These cars are around two decades apart and needless to say, there have been a lot of engineering advancements that happened during that period, especially in the automotive industry. But how far, really? Lovecars wanted to show the difference between the two through a drag race, which you can watch on the video attached.

Well, the Ferrari F40 with its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 478 horsepower (356 kilowatts) and 425 pound-feet (576 Newton-meters) of torque. Not much by today's standards but keep in mind that the F40 was introduced in 1987.

The McLaren P1, however, is touted for its exclusivity and massive power figures when it was revealed in 2013. With a bigger twin-turbo V8 motivating the supercar, working in concert with an electric motor, the P1 can churn out up to 903 hp (674 kW) and 723 lb-ft (980 Nm). Compared to the F40, you might say that it's an automatic win for the P1 because of the number – and you'd be right.

Despite knowing the results, well, it's still an F40 and P1 racing, so it's a win for us car nuts.