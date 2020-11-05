This was the summer without our usual Hollywood blockbusters. Studio executives shelved big-name properties in hopes of safer theater-going conditions in the future. The Fast and Furious and James Bond franchises pushed their latest entries' release dates, as did Ghostbusters: Afterlife. We'll have to wait until next summer to see the Ecto-1 race across the silver screen again, but Lego is providing a temporary solution for the Ghostbuster blues – a massive 2,352-piece Ecto-1.

The large kit, measuring 18.5 inches (47 centimeters) long, is full of tiny details that'd make any Ghostbusters fans giddy. Lego has done a remarkable job recreating the iconic 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance in great detail. The flat, busy front end is perfect, as is the large red fins flying off the rear fenders. However, the equipment the Ecto-1 carries really puts it over the top, and for a good reason. Lego says the Ecto-1 is its "most detailed" recreation ever from the company.

Gallery: Lego Ecto-1

33 Photos

The Lego creation features a working steering wheel, an extendable rear gunner seat, and a deployable ghost sniffer. It's based on the car that'll show up in the new movie, warts and all. Lego Design Master Michael Psiaki said the kit is "crammed full of authentic features and Easter eggs" that builders who’ll find when putting it together. What could those be and where are they hidden we wonder?

A Lego kit of this size isn't cheap – it costs $199 in the US, falling in line with other large kits from the company like the 2020 Land Rover Defender set. The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021. The Lego kit will launch much sooner on November 15, which should help fill the void until the movie arrives. Happy building.