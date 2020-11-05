After revealing its 250 SWB revival earlier this year, UK-based classic Ferrari specialist GTO Engineering is working on its own bespoke sports car inspired by GT racers of the 1960s.

The car, codenamed Moderna (get it?) will weigh under 2,200 pounds (1,000 kg) thanks to a tubular steel chassis, combined aluminum subframes, and carbon fiber and aluminum bodywork.

Despite the classic look that the car is going for, it'll feel very much like a modern machine thanks to independent all-round suspension and powerful brakes shrouded by larger diameter wheels. Power will, of course, come from a Prancing Horse-inspired quad-can V12. There will also be updated electrics on board, and the entire car will be fully customizable to each customer.

"It’s exciting to finally talk about our new project – a car that we’ve been discussing, sketching, specifying, and honing for some time," said GTO Engineering Managing Director Mark Lyon, who alongside his team, has worked on the design of the two-seater sports car since GTO Engineering was founded in 1991.

"Now it’s in development and we’re working alongside some incredible technical partners, we’re ready to lift the cover off the design renderings and initial sketches and explain the fundamentals of what makes this new car tick."

"We’ve learnt from building the 250 SWB Revival, and working on a range of Ferraris, that a car’s weight and engine are two of the key ingredients to make a good sports car," he explained. "So, we knew that this car should be under a [metric] ton and powered by a quad-cam V12 – an engine format we are familiar with and developing in-house. To accomplish the desired light weight, carbon fiber will be used, which obviously wasn’t available in the '60s but a composite we will utilize alongside other materials."

As Lyon explained details of the project, it became clear that creating a proper feel was as important as the design.

"For example, the doors and bonnet feel and ‘weight’ when you open them, it was something we knew we wanted to keep and that’s why they’ll be made in aluminium – they’ll be lightweight but still give that ‘reassuring’ close and feel of a classic when the driver or passenger gets in and out, as well as opening and closing the bonnet."

The Moderna looks outstanding and we can't wait to see it in the flesh.