A Hennessey VelociRaptor crashed outside of a Los Angeles Taco Bell Wednesday night after a lengthy police pursuit. The truck, a large and lengthened Ford F-150 6x6, attempted to elude police by driving through the restaurant’s parking lot, though its wide turning circle proved insurmountable. The Ford crashed into a light pole and knocked it over, ending the dramatic chase.

The pursuit started around 9 p.m., though the truck was reported stolen from a dealership hours earlier. The truck then headed southbound on Highway 101 before pulling off onto surface streets. The truck then cruised through Van Nuys and Valley Glen. The Mercury News reports that the truck ignored traffic lights and drove on the wrong side of the road. The modified F-150 led police to a Taco Bell around 10 p.m. He drove through the parking lot, failing to negotiate the turn back onto the street.

Video from NBCLA shows the truck strike the light pole, knocking it over. The driver attempts to drive off in a bid to prolong the pursuit, but the front passenger tire is popped, ending the chase. The driver's name hasn’t been released, though he did give himself up to police without incident. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of felony evading and possession of a stolen car. DUI charges are also possible.

The truck was at a dealership being serviced when it was stolen. The truck came from the Discovery Channel show “Diesel Brothers,” and DJ Marshmello owns it. The truck is formidable with its 6x6 layout, 37-inch tires, and seven-inch lift kit, which is only part of the Hennessey upgrades. Special front and rear bumpers upgrade the look – the front will need to be replaced – though the 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) twin-turbocharged V8 is the star. It just can’t outrun the cops.