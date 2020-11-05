Have you ever had the desire to ride in an opulent sedan that has the bones of a Ram 1500 pickup? Well, the Aznom Palladium is the result of an Italian coachbuilder taking on this bizarre project that the makers refer to as a "hyper-limousine." The company intends to make just 10 of them, so if you think this beast is ugly, don't expect them to be a common sight on the road.

The Palladium has a striking appearance, although maybe not in a positive way, depending on your tastes. It measures a massive 19.55 feet (5960 millimeters) long. The front end has a two-tone finish with a small grille with illuminated uprights in the center and narrow lights in the corners.

Gallery: Aznom Palladium

12 Photos

The chunky styling for the passenger compartment and prominent rear fender evokes the now-defunct Bentley Mulsanne but at a much larger scale. The trapezoidal opera window in the massive C-pillar is a neat design touch.

Things get really weird at the back. Raised sections of the roof flow backward to a short rear deck. If you look closely, though, there isn't a traditional trunk or even a hatchback. Instead, the entire bumper slides out like a drawer.

Power comes from a twin-turbo 5.7-liter V8 making 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 701 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. The eTorque mild-hybrid system is available as an option. The power runs through an eight-speed automatic with four-wheel drive and an electronic-locking differential. Aznom estimates the vehicle can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 131 mph (210 kph).

Inside, the dashboard reveals the connection to the Ram truck. The instrument panel, rotary dial gearshift, and massive portrait-layout infotainment screen are straight out of the truck. To keep things special, Aznom uses high-end materials for the upholstery and trim.

The company positions this opulent vehicle at folks who want to ride in comfort while a chauffeur handles the driving. The rear has amenities like its own separate air conditioning system to keep occupants comfortable. There's also a refrigerator for them. For entertainment, there's a Harman Kardon sound system and two Microsoft Surface X Pro tablets.

Buyers get a full set of luggage that uses the same leather and stitching as the interior. It also includes an umbrella from high-end maker Francesco Maglia.