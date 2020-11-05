Bentley has been building luxury vehicles for more than a century, with a portfolio of powerful V8 and W12 engines over the past decade or so. But as the market shifts toward electrification, Bentley wants to be the luxury leader in battery power – and that's why the brand has committed to a fully electric lineup by the year 2030.

In a press conference today, Chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark announced the brand's plan to roll out an entire range of electric vehicles. "The future of Bentley will be fully electric," notes the CEO. "We are not only working on one electric car but a full family of electric cars."

Gallery: Bentley EXP 100 GT Concept

23 Photos

The first completely electric Bentley will roll out in 2025 using a new, dedicated EV platform. By 2026, all vehicles in the Bentley lineup will be either plug-in hybrids or full EVs. And by the end of the decade, the company plans to stop building internal combustion engines entirely, replacing them with batteries and electric motors.

"By 2030, no more combustion engines," Hallmark says. "This is a profound change for the industry and we want to lead that change." And this isn't a baseless virtue signal; according to an internal study by the automaker, at least 55 percent of current customers say they would be interested in buying an electric Bentley.

Part of that sustainable strategy also includes a plan to go completely plastic-neutral by 2025 and carbon-neutral by 2030. The company is already making strategic moves at its headquarters in Crewe, which includes more sustainable manufacturing processes, in an effort to offset its negative carbon footprint in the next ten years.