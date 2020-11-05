Get a good look at the performance EV.

Audi continues to tease the upcoming RS E-Tron GT performance sedan. The vehicle wears a wrap with a pattern that slightly conceals the styling, but it's not too hard to imagine how the final model looks.

The RS E-Tron GT will allegedly debut with a two-motor powertrain making a total of 684 horsepower (510 kilowatts) and 612 pound-feet (830 Newton-meters) of torque. This is reportedly enough for the sedan to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds. The battery has a capacity of 93.4 kilowatt-hours and 83.7 kWh of that is usable. A three-motor version might come later.

To handle this performance, there's a sophisticated thermal management system. "In the E-Tron GT, we have two coolant circuits for the technical components operating on different temperature levels. The cooler one controls the temperature of the high-voltage battery and the warmer one serves the electric motors and power electronics. Plus, there’s a cold circuit and a heating circuit for the interior, Christian Schröder from Audi subsidiary PSW said.

The system even works with the navigation system when the driver selects a charging station. Around 30 minutes before arrival, the thermal management tech adjusts the battery's temperature to be ideal for the current level of charge and the station's capacity.

The RS E-Tron GT shares its platform with the Porsche Taycan. The two-motor setup provides all-wheel drive, and the sedan also has four-wheel steering. It rides on three-chamber air springs with multiple available modes that even affect the ride height. Audi will offer the sedan with optional carbon-fiber ceramic brake discs, but steel rotors will come standard

Audi isn't yet giving a date for the RS E-Tron GT's debut, but we know the event is before the end of the year. Sales in the US begin in 2021.

Source: Audi