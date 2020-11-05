September 22 saw the world unveiling of the highly anticipated 2021 BMW M3 and M4 and now the tasty M&M’s have entered production. Although they’re mechanically related, the two sports cars are produced at different plants. The more practical of the two models is made in Munich where the M3 is assembled alongside the regular 3 Series Sedan and the not-for-America 3 Series Touring.

As for the M4, it’s being put together at the Dingolfing plant where BMW has also kicked off production of the 4 Series Convertible and the 530e Touring, a plug-in hybrid version of the wagon with an electrified inline-six. The two new M models will hit the market from March 2021 and will be eventually joined by the M4 Convertible and the first-ever M3 Touring.

While the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe will be offered with rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox, the aforementioned speedy wagon is rumored to come exclusively with xDrive and an automatic transmission. In other words, the long-roof derivative is expected to be offered only as a Competition model with 503 horsepower on tap, an eight-speed ‘box, and AWD.

A new M3/M4 is always a big deal, but now more than ever considering BMW is giving the models AWD for the very first time. It follows a trend that started with the X5 M and X6 M more than a decade ago and has since been applied to several other models, including sedans like the M5 and M8 Gran Coupe along with additional SUVs such as the X3 M and X4 M.

While the M portfolio has tremendously increased in recent years with an SUV focus, models like the M3 and M4 that are part of the M backbone. A new version of what is arguably the purest M car – the M2 – should arrive in the next couple of years. There have been rumors of a flagship M supercar, but it looks like it's not happening as the bigger fish to fry seems to be an X8 M.