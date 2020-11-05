At least until a proper successor comes in, the previous-generation Chevy Corvette ZR1 is still at the top of the Vette food chain in terms of performance. It's rated with an official top speed of 212 miles per hour (341 kilometers per hour), making it the fastest production Corvette yet. That has been proven in the real world – better, even.

On the other side of the fence, there's also a top-dog sports car that could match the Corvette ZR1, and it's relatively newer: the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

Gallery: 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 First Drive

74 Photos

So how do these two compare? You've probably seen previous a duel or two between these machines before, but let's do a rundown of the numbers again as a refresher.

The C7 Corvette ZR1 is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that makes a healthy 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) and 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) of torque. The Mustang Shelby GT500 is quite similar – a smaller 5.2-liter V8 resides under the hood, supercharged to produce up to 760 hp (567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) torque. A close match in terms of output but the Vette has the stronger pull.

Then again, the C7 is lighter than the GT500 by more than 500 pounds, so there's the rub. The video embedded on top shows a quick comparison between the two in a rolling race. Both cars are stock and are headed to get a 1000 HP upgrade from Hennessey Performance.

The question now is, which do you think was quicker? Watch the video at the top of this page and let us know what you think in the comments section below.