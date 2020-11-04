You'll likely never see either of these cars at a drag strip. Each one is certainly capable of exceptional acceleration and straight-line speed, but a previous-gen Porsche 911 GT3 is designed to straighten curves first and foremost. And a Bentley Continental GT is, well, a Bentley. It's designed to be a high-speed luxury condo that keeps occupants pampered and isolated from the outside world.

However, they actually have some things in common. Both are technically two-door GT cars, though admittedly the 911 in GT3 trim isn't really a long-distance, over-the-road cruiser. That duty falls to the 911 Carrera or 911 Turbo, especially since the GT3 doesn't have a back seat. It does make a difference in weight though, with the Porsche tipping the scales at just 3,218 pounds (1,440 kilograms). Meanwhile, the Bentley with its full interior and gobs of sound-deadening – not to mention its all-wheel-drive system – contribute to its near 5,000-pound (2,244-kilogram) heft.

That would explain why all the drag races in this new Carwow video are side-by-side despite the Bentley having a significant power advantage. Specifically, the Continental GT packs a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 good for 635 horsepower and enough torque to tow an aircraft carrier. The 911 GT3 isn't a slouch, but with only 500 naturally aspirated hp from its 4.0-liter flat-six turning just the rear wheels, it's the underdog in this competition. Or at least, it should be.

This video consists of four contests, not including the 911 "warming up" its tires with a series of gratuitous donuts before the action. It opens with a standing start, followed by a 50 mph roll race with each car using its basic drive mode. A final roll race sees the competitors launching from 50 mph in sport settings, and it all wraps up with a braking test. Surely the 2.5-ton Bentley loses miserably in that one, right? Think again.

At the end of it all, each car claims victories and losses but every contest is laced with exceptional side-by-side action. Is there a clear overall winner? Grab your popcorn and hit the video to find out, because this is a good one.