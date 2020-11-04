Hyundai turned Genesis into a standalone brand in 2015, pitting it against luxury leaders like BMW, Mercedes, Lexus, and others. However, it was only this year that the automaker’s first SUV arrived. Its lineup lacks hybrids and EVs, though that will change soon. The company said last month it’ll skip producing hybrids and jump straight to producing fully electric vehicles, and a new video from the Nurburgring shows that the development of such a vehicle is well underway.

The video shows a camouflaged G80 sedan lapping the Nurburgring race track, which is where we’ve spotted the silent sedan earlier this year. While camouflage covers much of the vehicle, the closed-off grille up front is impossible to miss. EVs don’t need airflow like gas-powered cars, and closing it off can improve aerodynamics and efficiency. The lack of tailpipes under the rear valance and no exhaust note are also clues about the powertrain.

Gallery: Genesis eG80 Spy Photos

21 Photos

Sadly, we don’t know anything about what is motivating the eG80. This would be the brand’s first electric vehicle, so there’s nothing in the lineup that Genesis could slip in the sedan. However, Hyundai does have such a powertrain powering the Kona EV – a 201-horsepower (150-kilowatt) single-motor setup offering 258 miles of range. Genesis could adapt it for the G80, though 200 hp seems low for a car where the base model offers 300 hp (223 kW).

The eG80 is set to join a growing lineup as the automaker looks to expand its offerings twofold within a year. The GV80 SUV is one of those new models, and Genesis did just reveal the GV70 last month. There’s also an all-electric crossover in development that’d join the electrified G80 sedan. Or vice-versa. We don’t know when to expect either EV, though the company’s aggressive timeline tells us it shouldn’t be too long.