There's a brake upgrade, too.

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban offer lots of capability, but they aren't really high-performance vehicles. For folks wanting more from them, Chevy Performance has some parts to give the SUVs a little more grunt, according to GM Authority.

The pieces include a $625 improved air intake for the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 engines. It breathes 13 percent better for the smaller powerplant and 17 percent for the larger one.

Gallery: 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
106 Photos
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe 2021 Chevrolet Suburban 2021 Chevrolet Suburban 2021 Chevrolet Suburban 2021 Chevrolet Suburban 2021 Chevrolet Suburban 2021 Chevrolet Suburban

There's also a cat-back exhaust available for the V8s. Thanks to reduced backpressure, it frees up 11 horsepower (8.2 kilowatts) and 6 pound-feet (8.1 Newton-meters) for the 6.2-liter V8. The 5.3-liter V8 gains 7 hp (5.2 kW) and 4 lb-ft (5.4 Nm) with a single side-exit outlet or 4 hp (2.9 kW) and 2 lb-ft (2.7 Nm) with rear dual-exit pipes.

For improved stopping ability for these big SUVs, there are also improved brakes. The kit includes six-piston Brembo calipers and larger Duralife rotors in front for $2,895. There are rear calipers in the same color for $575.

The latest Suburban and Tahoe make the switch to using a multi-link, independent rear suspension that contributes to a smoother ride. Magnetic Ride Control and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension are options for an even more luxurious experience. Inside, buyers can get as many as five displays, including a digital instrument cluster.

The new SUVs are also available with a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel inline-six that makes 277 hp (207 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque. It connects to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Pricing for the new models tops out at $85,180 for the Tahoe and $86,465 for the Suburban.

Source: GM Authority