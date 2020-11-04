The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban offer lots of capability, but they aren't really high-performance vehicles. For folks wanting more from them, Chevy Performance has some parts to give the SUVs a little more grunt, according to GM Authority.

The pieces include a $625 improved air intake for the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 engines. It breathes 13 percent better for the smaller powerplant and 17 percent for the larger one.

There's also a cat-back exhaust available for the V8s. Thanks to reduced backpressure, it frees up 11 horsepower (8.2 kilowatts) and 6 pound-feet (8.1 Newton-meters) for the 6.2-liter V8. The 5.3-liter V8 gains 7 hp (5.2 kW) and 4 lb-ft (5.4 Nm) with a single side-exit outlet or 4 hp (2.9 kW) and 2 lb-ft (2.7 Nm) with rear dual-exit pipes.

For improved stopping ability for these big SUVs, there are also improved brakes. The kit includes six-piston Brembo calipers and larger Duralife rotors in front for $2,895. There are rear calipers in the same color for $575.

The latest Suburban and Tahoe make the switch to using a multi-link, independent rear suspension that contributes to a smoother ride. Magnetic Ride Control and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension are options for an even more luxurious experience. Inside, buyers can get as many as five displays, including a digital instrument cluster.

The new SUVs are also available with a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel inline-six that makes 277 hp (207 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque. It connects to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Pricing for the new models tops out at $85,180 for the Tahoe and $86,465 for the Suburban.