After years of computer simulations and calculations, the actual crash testing program of the Rimac C_Two started a year ago with testing on material and component level, followed by the first full vehicle crash tests a few months later. The Croatian company is slowly progressing towards the production phase of the vehicle but it still needs to evaluate a few more factors in the safety department.

Last week, we showed you how Rimac crashed two C_Two prototypes at different speeds in the name of safety. The automaker now continues the testing program with further physical testing of more prototypes, which are necessary to “finalize the carbon composite's behavior during an impact” and to confirm the virtual modeling.

In this new video, Gustavo Andrade, computer-aided engineering (CAE) manager at Rimac, explains the complex process of developing and testing a globally-homologated hypercar that meets the different safety standards around the world. The 27-minute clip is part of the company’s new YouTube series called Mondays with Mate, where Mate comes from Mate Rimac - the founder and ideologist of the hypercar manufacturer.

The best part of the series is that you can own a part of the crashed prototypes. The only thing you need to do is to suggest interesting topics and questions for future Mondays with Mate episodes and if your question gets answered in the next episode, you’ll get a reward.

Back to the C_Two commercial release, Rimac plans to have the hypercar on sale “in every single market around the globe.” The all-electric beast should go into production at some point next year and we expect the first customer examples to be delivered before the end of 2021.