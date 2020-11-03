The Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato continues to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and the reason is potentially exciting, assuming you have quite a bit of money on hand. This video shows the low-slung coupe leaving Aston Martin's development center at the famous track, hitting the circuit, and then returning.

Aston Martin originally intended to build just 19 units of the DBS GT Zagato, and they were supposed to be available for folks also getting the DB4 GT Zagato continuation car at a combined cost of £6 million ($7.8 million currently). However, our spies speculate that the brand might be lapping the cars around the 'Ring in preparation for expanding production. There are likely some tweaks under the skin to differentiate the two versions that necessitate this testing.

Gallery: Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato And DB4 GT Zagato Continuation

24 Photos

DBS GT Zagato features a gorgeous, undulating shape. One of the most interesting design touches is at the rear where there is no window. Instead, double-bubble roof flows downward to the rear deck, and the designers hide the CHMSL in a tiny niche above the trunk.

The vehicle in this video features mismatched wheels. The ones in front feature five split pairs of spokes. In the back, the design has a more complex look with Y-shaped spokes and a dark finish. There are also sensors on the roof for collecting data.

While not visible in this video, the photos above show that the DBS GT Zagato has an interior as wild as the exterior. The company uses 3D-printed metal to create complex mesh surfaces to create elements that look like nothing else.

Like the DBS Superleggera, the GT Zagato uses a 5.2-liter V12 twin-turbo engine. However, the limited-run model boasts 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts), rather than the series production vehicle's 715 hp (533 kW).