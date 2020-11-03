Lamborghini isn't a supercar company that settles for subtlety. Wild designs, trick doors, and bright colors have made the Italian automaker a worldwide pop culture icon. The company is further enhancing the look of one of its products with a new color palette called the Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule for the supercar, which makes five new bright colors available for the supercar's exterior.

The five matte colors are Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedora (blue), Arancio Dac (another orange), and Gallo Clarus (yellow). They're as bright as you'd expect from the automaker. Lamborghini pairs them with a matte black roof, front bumper, and side skirts, though the company adds a pop of the new Fluo Capsule colors on the pieces' details, like the touch of color on the mirrors or on the rear splitter. The black trim creates a nice contrast against the bright colors.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule

8 Photos

Inside is a full-black interior, but the bright exterior colors are present – just in a much smaller dose. The colors are used on the start-stop button cover and on the headrest's embroidered Lamborghini shield. The Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule comes with new sport seats as an available option over the standard comfort ones. The optional seats are available in Alcantara or leather with an Evo Sportivo trim.

The new colors freshen the Huracan's appearance, though it doesn't receive any more pep to its step. Lamborghini's naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 motivates the machine, producing the same 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The car sprints to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph). Those are impressive numbers, and the new colors for the 2021 model year should further help it stand out from the crowd. Pricing information hasn’t been revealed.