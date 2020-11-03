Don’t let its small size fool you.

Motorhomes, travel trailers, and camper vans come in a variety of shapes and sizes, though going smaller often comes with compromises. But not always. The South Korean upfitter Daon TNT has packed a lot into its latest camper that’s based on the bite-sized Kia Ray runabout. It’s the Soul’s smaller, though equally boxy, sibling, and the camper conversion provides a ton of features you’d expect in something larger.

A simple sleeper in the Ray’s small footprint would have been impressive enough, though the Ravy offers so much more. Yes, fitting the two-person bed in the cab requires folding the front seats, but Daon was also able to fit a slide-out kitchen. It features a single-burner stove and a sink. That’s impressive for a vehicle that’s nearly a foot shorter in length than the Mini Cooper. Daon increased the camper’s roominess with a pop-up roof, though it can double as an extra bed, sleeping up to two more people, which makes the Ravy a three- or four-person sleeper.

The Ravy comes so well stocked with features that it’s equipped with a command center. It packs a 100-Ah leisure battery that powers the charging outlets – 220-V, 12-V, and USB outlets. Campers can also vent heat from the camp heater for increased comfort. Seating is limited, though putting the front seats upright does create a partial sofa from the bed, though it lacks a proper dinette table. 

Daon has done a remarkable job fitting a lot into its Ravy, though there were some sacrifices made to its design. It lacks a shower, bathroom, and fridge, which is understandable considering the camper’s small size. Storage is also limited, which makes taking and storing food a challenge. Sadly, we won’t get to try out this small camper on our next outing. The Daon Ravy is only available in Korea.

