Some are probably thinking an ultra-expensive performance convertible is the last thing we need what with everything that’s going on in today’s crazy world. That might be true to some extent, but Ferrari and other high-end marques know there will always be a market for exotic vehicles regardless of the global context.

Case in point, the peeps from Maranello were spotted at home by derek.photography putting the finishing touches on the SF90 Stradale Spider. Good ol’ duct tape was used to hold the red cover in place and conceal the prototype’s reworked roof while the rest of the body was dipped in a familiar camouflage. The first “mainstream” hybrid Ferrari droptop after the limited-run LaFerrari Aperta looked virtually ready to hit the assembly line.

It’s been a long time coming taking into account the coupe was unveiled at the end of May in 2019. Revealing it now might seem like bad timing considering it’s nearly winter in many parts of the world, but that’s not the case since customer deliveries are unlikely to begin in the next few months anyway. Ferrari might be ready to ship the SF90 Stradale Spider just in time for late spring or early summer.

While the LaFerrari Aperta was indeed a hybrid, this will technically be the company’s first one with an open-air configuration that you’ll be able to plug in. It should carry over the intricate powertrain from the coupe, meaning a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with three electric motors for a combined output of 986 horsepower.

It’s likely going to be a tad slower than the coupe due to the slightly higher weight, but most owners probably won’t feel the difference in real life. The regular SF90 Stradale is an absolute rocket, sprinting to 62 mph (100 km/h) in two and a half seconds, and doing the 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) run in 6.7 seconds before maxing out at 211 mph (340 km/h).

The Ferrari of plug-in hybrids with a folding roof is certainly not going to be cheap as we’re expecting it will command a significant premium over the $625,000 coupe.