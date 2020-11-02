Vossen Wheels shows off a Land Rover Defender with a stealthy treatment that includes wearing a set of the company's Hybrid Forged HF-2 wheels with a black finish. Other special touches complete the look.

The 20-inch HF-2 wheels on this Defender feature a fresh take on the classic Y-shaped spoke design by adding an extra angle for each element as it runs between the rim and hub. Hybrid Forged refers of Vossen's process of using a cast wheel and using hydraulic rollers to apply pressure to the barrel, which stretches it. The production method improves the grain structure of the aluminum, resulting in a stronger product.

Gallery: Land Rover Defender With Hybrid Forged HF-2 Wheels

14 Photos

The company mounts a set of 20-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires to the wheels.

Matching the look of the HF-2 wheels, there's a satin black wrap over the entire vehicle. Tinted windows along the side make the vehicle appear even darker.

While the model wearing Vossen wheels is the four-door Defender 110, the two-door Defender 90 is finally becoming available in the United States after facing a delayed arrival because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The smaller crossover boasts an improved breakover angle than its larger sibling but can still swallow as many as six passengers.

In Europe, Land Rover recently added some powertrain options to the Defender. The P400e consists of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that have a combined output of 404 horsepower (301 kilowatts). The system provides a range of 27 miles (43 kilometers) on electric power. Plus, the sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) requires just 5.6 seconds

There's also a mild-hybrid, 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder diesel offering 300 hp (224 kW) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. It can get a Defender 90 to 62 mph in 6.7 seconds.

Photo Credit: William Stern / Vossen Wheels