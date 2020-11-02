The Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept is ready to take mountain bikers deep into the wilderness and keep them fed at the campsite after a day of adventuring is over. It features a mix of Jeep Performance Parts, Mopar accessories, and a few custom goodies.

The standard truck bed is gone, and a custom PCOR flatbed storage system replaces it. The passenger side of this carrier is dedicated to working. There are drawers for storing tools and shelves for other gear, in addition to the switches for the exterior lighting. The driver side is all about partying by featuring a refrigerator and roller-grille hot dog cooker. The lower corners have opening panels for stowing even more stuff, and there's a drawer above the rear bumper.

The vehicle's roof and the top of the storage system offer room for attaching gear, including putting bikes up there. A ladder in the drawer in the rear provides a way to get up there.

Jeep makes a few tweaks to the front, too. The bumper gains a brush guard and Warn winch. The vehicle rides on 17-inch beadlock-capable aluminum wheels with 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires. Steel fender flares are over the top of them. A two-inch lift kit with Fox shocks provides a taller ride height to help mountain bikers get into even more remote places. The hood is a concept piece with black Mopar latches and a Jeep Willys logo. A five-inch LED spotlight is at the base of each A-pillar.

The cabin has custom black Katzkin leather cover the seats, armrests, shifter boots, steering wheel, and the parking brake handle. Blue stitching offers a color contrast. For extra touches, there are stainless-steel pedal covers and all-weather floor mats.