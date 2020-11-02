Toyota has a few projects planned for this year's virtual SEMA360 Showcase. We've already seen the overland-ready Tacoma, and now the artistically driven street-legal Toyota Supra you see here also makes its debut this week. For this one-off Supra, Toyota teamed up with the company Race Service and British artist Nicolai Scatler (aka, Ornamental Conifer) for a bright and bold new look for the beloved sports car.

Dubbed the "Ornamental Conifer GR Supra," the project started with a stock 2021 GR Supra 3.0 Premium coated in factory Turbulence Grey. Scatler then hand-painted every graphic using enamel and traditional brushes, like the dashes and lightning bolts, mixed within phrases like "True to Form" and "Lightning Response" atop the door panels, hood, and front and rear fascias.

"Nico's creativity and skills are over the top, and simply amazing," said Ed Laukes, Group Vice President – Toyota Division Marketing. "What he created in the Ornamental Conifer GR Supra is pure art. To think he did this and all the accompanying artwork by hand blows me away, especially in an era where digitally printed vinyl wraps are the rage. I'm looking forward to hearing what automotive enthusiasts and Supra fans think of this project."

To go with that bold paint job the Supra also gets a new set of wheels and tires. The car ditches the factory fitments for 19-inch RSE-M forged Rotiform wheels wrapped in Nitto NT01 tires (255/35ZR19 front, 285/35ZR19 rear). And those wheels wrap around factory Brembo four-piston brakes.

What doesn't change is the powertrain. This Supra keeps its stock turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine good for 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) and 368 pound-feet (499 newton-meters), paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. And while you won't be able to buy this Supra as-is, Scatler does plan to roll out a limited line of shirts, keychains, and more based on this project.