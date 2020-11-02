The Toyota Tacoma is already a tough truck out of the box, especially the off-road-equipped TRD Pro model. But for this year's 2020 SEMA360 Showcase – a virtual version of the aftermarket trade event – Toyota has teamed up with 4WD Toyota Owner Magazine for an even more capable version of the beloved Taco designed specifically for overlanding.

The aptly named "Overland-Ready Tacoma" gets a slew of new off-road upgrades that you won’t get from the factory, courtesy of its builders Ryan O'Connell and ShmellFab. It gets new coilovers, fresh shocks, a locking differential, front to rear aluminum and steel skid plates, BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain tires (255/85R16), and yes, more power. The addition of a Magnuson supercharger to the Tacoma TRD Pro's factory 3.5-liter V6 bumps the output from 278 horsepower (207 kilowatts) and 265 pound-feet (359 newton-meters) to 370 horsepower (276 kilowatts) and 330 pound-feet (447 newton-meters).

But when you're not tearing up the trail in this overland Tacoma, the custom truck acts as the perfect basecamp. The truck’s builders gave it a PowerTank PT10 air compressor, a four-gallon fuel storage container, a two-gallon water storage container, a Hi-Lift jack, and a Yakima SkyRise cargo bed tent.

"The word Overlanding may be a new word to some, but it's become increasingly popular this year as more and more people are exploring roads off the beaten path with friends and family," said Ed Laukes, Group Vice President of Toyota marketing. "We were excited when the 4WD Toyota Owner Magazine editors shared their idea for this project, and we naturally thought it would be cool to include the build in our SEMA360 presentation."

Gallery: Toyota Tacoma Overland SEMA

15 Photos

Toyota has no plans to release the Overland-Ready Tacoma in a limited-production run (though, it would be a great Colorado ZR2 Bison alternative), but those so inclined can always build their own version of the truck using the same pieces. This Tacoma is one of a number of builds Toyota has lined up for this year's virtual SEMA, so keep checking Motor1.com to catch them all.