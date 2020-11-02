From batteries to carpets, books to alarms, and from fake eyelashes to backpacks – you can find just about anything you can think of while browsing Alibaba. Before you go closing this page thinking it’s an advertorial for China’s largest e-commerce site, check out the HJ ATV6. The name probably doesn’t ring a bell as Hubei Haojing is a local brand specialized in all things buses, but they also build some odd monstrosities.

The ATV6 likely gets its name from being all-terrain vehicle with six wheels, but let’s just say it’s slightly larger than your typical ATV. Essentially an off-road bus with an open top, the weird contraption is a whopping 8.8 meters (346 inches) long and rides on 1.4-meter (55-inch) tires, six of them. The listing on Alibaba claims it’s a true 6x6 and there’s also a 4x4 version available, sort of like the relationship the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 has with the G550 4x4 Squared.

Gallery: HJ ATV6

10 Photos

There’s no mentioning of portal axles like you get with the Mercedes off-roaders, but one of the adjacent images shows the three-pointed star on a fake Panamericana grille, so there’s that… The apocalypse-ready bus is equipped with a gargantuan 8.9-liter Cummins diesel engine, although it’s hilariously misspelled “Cummings” on Alibaba. It makes 260 horsepower, and while torque isn’t mentioned, Cummins lists this version of the ISL engine on its site with 1,143 pound-feet (1,550 Newton-meters).

The 23-seater costs $110,000 and you’ll have to wait about a month to take delivery. If money is no object and you’re planning a safari-styled wedding with nearly 500 guests, buying at least 20 off-road buses lower lowers the asking price to $86,000. The HJ ATV6 comes with a 24-month, 124,000-mile warranty and appears to be offered with an optional roof.

Gallery: HJ BJ01

5 Photos

At the other end of the size spectrum, Hubei Haojing also has a teeny-tiny EV that’s 2.48 meters (98 inches) long. The BJ01 rides on 12-inch wheels and offers 250 kilometers (155 miles) of range from a 24-kWh battery pack. The pint-sized electric vehicle with two seats costs $8,500 ($8,000 if you’re buying more than nine) and tops out at 110 km/h (69 mph).