Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has some big plans for the beginning of this decade as aside from the already confirmed all-new XJ and Range Rover, several other models are in the pipeline. One of them will be a large-and-in-charge J-Pace SUV indirectly confirmed by World Car Awards jurors more than a year ago, along with a long-rumored Road Rover, sort of like a jacked-up rugged wagon.

British publication What Car has covered all of these models in a recent article, along with the next-generation Range Rover Sport and Jaguar F-Type. They also claim to be in the know regarding an additional model – a baby Defender.

Gallery: Land Rover Baby Defender Renderings

10 Photos

Allegedly earmarked for a 2022 release, the entry-level SUV from Land Rover is said to be significantly cheaper. What Car says that while the big Defender starts off at £42,920 in the UK, its kid brother will begin from roughly £25,000.

While the fullsize Defender’s exterior styling will rub off on the new small SUV, the interior will be significantly different. To achieve that attainable starting price and still make a profit, Land Rover is working on a “stripped back interior” with fewer amenities and possibly cheaper materials.

The vehicle’s more compact size will translate into a less roomy cabin, and while the number of doors isn’t mentioned in the report, What Car’s rendering shows a practical five-door layout.

At the heart of the petite Defender will be JLR’s three-cylinder 1.5-liter gasoline engine already found in bigger models. The three-pot engine will send power to the front wheels at launch, with future versions to boast a plug-in hybrid setup and all-wheel drive.

Its name remains shrouded in mystery for the time being, although the report claims it will adopt a moniker that hasn’t been used before within JLR. If the 2022 launch is accurate, we’re expecting to see spy shots with prototypes undergoing testing from next year.

Note: Land Rover Baby Defender rendering by Dejan Hristov pictured.