Car spotting at the Nurburgring is an exciting affair filled with drivers of every skill level tackling the legendary track in vehicles of all shapes and sizes. Although the Ring has a diverse lineup of vehicles, it can become a bit monotonous seeing the endless stream of Porsches, BMWs, and Italian supercars tackle the track in droves. Luckily today we’re in for a treat as one of the rarest Peugeot’s ever built was filmed on track at the Nurburgring.

The mid-engine Peugeot 207 THP Spider was built for a short live one-make racing series where privateer drivers could pay for a seat and 207 THP Spider and race other drivers in a spec series. This unique bespoke race car did use the same 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 as the Peugeot 207 GTI, but that's where similarities ended. From there on out the 207 THP was a true to form race car built to take on Grand Prix circuits like the Nürburgring, Monza, Silverstone, and Spa.

The Peugeot 207 THP Spider featured a Sadev 6-speed dog-ring sequential gearbox for added speed and agility. This racing transmission was ready to take all of the abuse the driver and OEM spec engine could throw at the car during a fast lap. The feather-light racer only weighed 720kg, which is far less than the Peugeot 207 GTI’s 1,250kg, which it shared its engine.

The Peugeot 207 THP Spider is the perfect vehicle to take on the Nürburgring for a relaxing track day chasing down Porsche 911 GT3s. With a production run of only 50 units spotting a Peugeot 207 THP Spider is a very unique opportunity that we can all enjoy thanks to the power of YouTube.