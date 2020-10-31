Thanks to Youtuber noriyaro we get to attend one of the most interesting car meets in the world. To have your car shown at this car meet it only has to meet one criterion, it must be powered by a rotary engine. Rotary engine enthusiasm is alive and well in Japan although modern car manufacturers have moved past this unique engine design. So what does an all rotary car meet in Japan look like?

The rotary engine has quite a rich history that started for Mazda in the late 1960s when Mazda debuted the Cosmo in 1967. The Cosmo was one of the first production cars powered by a two-rotor Wankel rotary engine and ushered in a new lineage of sports cars for the Mazda brand. The Wankel rotary engine design saw limited use by other manufactures, leaving Mazda as the stand bearer for this unique engine.

As time went on Mazda debuted legendary cars like the RX-3, RX-7, and finally, the RX-8 which represents Mazda’s final rotary-powered sports car. Mazda even won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in 1991 with the legendary rotary-powered 787B. Authorities were so impressed with the 787B’s performance that Le Mans sanctioning bodies banned non-piston engines from the competition in the racing series after the race in 1991.

Today's enthusiasm for this unique engine is alive and well as this tight knit community of rotary engine enthusiasts gather to celebrate their shared appreciation. Rotary engines a known for their ability to rev quickly and reach redlines that rival superbikes.

When using a turbocharger, a rotary engine can also produce strong torque. Sadly, their longevity is always a question as well as their emissions and need to burn oil to operate effectively. Although there are drawbacks, these unique machines continue to capture the mind and passion of enthusiasts around the globe.