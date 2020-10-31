The Hyundai Kona compact SUV made waves upon its debut thanks to unique styling and strong value proposition. After only three years on the market, Hyundai decided it was time to refresh the Kona and change up the styling, technology, and offer a more diverse model lineup. To understand exactly what Hyundai worked to update Youtuber Asian Petrolhead was on the scene during the Kona’s Korean debut.

The world of compact SUVs is one of the most competitive markets on earth which forces manufacturers to continuously improve their products to stay competitive. Hyundai’s new Kona SUV is ready for its sophomore album and wants to see if it can be a mainstay in the Hyundai model lineup.

To improve the appeal of the Kona Hyundai worked on the exterior styling to smooth things out and give it a more refined look. I certainly prefer this new exterior but beauty is in the eyes of the beholder so you can be the judge of the new styling.

Hyundai made massive improvements on the Kona’s interior offering a digital gauge cluster alongside a massive center screen with Apple Carplay over Bluetooth. There’s also an arsenal of heated surfaces including the seats and steering wheel. Otherwise, we see a small interior tweak with things like new HVAC vents and different materials.

The big news is the new Kona N-Line which follows the familiar Hyundai formula to offer an N-Line model to slot under the more powerful N models. The Kona N-line features a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-4 that produces a respectable 195 horsepower. This new performance-oriented model broadens the Kona’s appeal and leaves room for a top of the line performance model if Hyundai decides to add one to their growing lineup.