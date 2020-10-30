Fans of the Jeep Wrangler will recognize this spiffy new Gladiator. It's the 2021 Gladiator Willys, which borrows the Willys appearance package from the Wrangler and upsizes it ever-so-slightly for pickup truck duty. Of course, Willys refers to the old days of off-roading, when Jeep wasn't a brand but a plucky Willys model that would become the unsung four-wheeled hero of World War II.

"Building on the widely popular Wrangler Willys, we’re thrilled to announce the Willys model is joining the Gladiator lineup as another way for Jeep to connect with our customers," said Jim Morrison, head of Jeep in North America. "Gladiator Willys models harken back to the original Jeep lineup while offering an aggressive look and additional increased capability."

Gallery: 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys

6 Photos

What all does one get with the Gladiator Willys? For starters, it's an upfit available only on the lower-level Sport and Sport S trims. The obvious additions are the Willys graphics on the hood and a retro-themed four-wheel-drive sticker on the tailgate. As with any proper sporty package, there's an infusion of black with special 17-inch aluminum wheels and a gloss black grille.

There's a bit more to it than that, however. The Gladiator Willys brings some extra meat to the Sport models thanks to 32-inch mud tires, turned at the back with a limited-slip differential. Rubicon cab rock rails and shocks are also part of the package, and though photos here show the Gladiator Willys in silver, buyers can choose from eight different exterior shades. They include Sting Gray, Hydro Blue, Black, Granite Crystal, Billet, Firecracker Red, White, and Snazzberry.

Pricing for the Gladiator Willys starts at $35,265, not including a $1,495 destination charge. Jeep says the spiffed up truck is available right now for ordering or viewing in dealer showrooms.