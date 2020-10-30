Another vehicle that will bastardize the meaning of the word “coupe,” this swoopy Volkswagen ID.4 has been caught silently lapping the Nürburgring. Wearing a hilariously fake “grille” made out of stickers, the prototype isn’t that much different at the front when you compare it to the regular ID.4. The changes are noticeable aft the B-pillars as the roofline gradually slopes towards the rear more than it does on the standard model.

Once you ignore those faux exhaust tips, you’ll observe the integrated rear spoiler hosting the third brake light. On the conventionally styled ID.4, the roof-mounted spoiler incorporates the third light. We also can’t help but notice the rear wiper is sadly gone, likely to enable a cleaner look in the same vein as the Porsche Cayenne Coupe where the rear wiper is also MIA.

It would appear the taillights have different graphics with tiny rectangles to separate the “coupe” version from the ID.4, and we also think the bumpers have been redesigned. As a matter of fact, the front bumper already looks significantly more aggressive with its larger (and likely fake) side air intakes. The prototype also seems to be sitting a tad lower to the ground, thus suggesting it had a stiffer suspension setup.

One of the largest pieces of the puzzle missing is the vehicle’s name. Various reports have suggested it will be called ID.4 GTX or ID.5, but nothing is official at this point. We’re tempted to believe it’s the former rather than the latter, since ID.5 would make more sense for the ID Space Vizzion production version. Looking at Audi and its Q4 E-Tron, the electric SUV’s “coupe” sibling isn’t going to be called Q5 E-Tron, but rather Q4 E-Tron Sportback, so VW will too likely stick to ID.4 for its sportier derivative.

Whatever it’s going to be called, the more athletic ID.4 could be unveiled in 2021 since it’s not all that different compared to the donor model. It remains to be seen if it will pack more punch to compensate for the drop in practicality caused by the sloping roofline. It goes without saying it will also cost a bit more as all coupe-SUVs are pricier than the regular versions they’re based on.

As a refresher, the normal ID.4 in rear-wheel-drive form with 201 horsepower costs from $39,995 in the United States, followed by the AWD model with 302 hp on tap at $43,695.