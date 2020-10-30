The Lexus LC is that type of car that doesn’t really need a special edition since it’s a gorgeous machine even in its most basic form. That didn’t stop the company’s Japanese division to tweak the sensuous coupe for a new Aviation special edition available exclusively at home in Japan. Taking inspiration from aeronautics, the limited-run model is all about that rear spoiler.

Manufactured from carbon fiber reinforced plastic, the rear aero element extends onto the LC’s rear fenders with a pair of curved winglets developed to aid airflow. The extended spoiler was created by some of the people involved in the development of the V10-powered LFA supercar, which had an automatically deployable and retractable rear spoiler.

Gallery: Lexus LC Aviation

22 Photos

There’s more to the LC Aviation than its CFRP spoiler as Lexus Japan has also blacked out the corporate spindle grille and the accompanying air intakes at the front. The swanky coupe rides on a fresh set of 21-inch alloy wheels painted in black, with more of that black treatment applied onto the headlights and taillights as well as the side vent molding.

Lexus Japan will sell the high-end coupe in black (obviously), white, or silver. There are some changes inside the cabin where the special edition can be visually distinguished thanks to an exclusive Aviation Black theme. The steering wheel is draped in Alcantara and there’s a saddle-like color on the seats, door cards, and center console.

There aren’t any changes underneath the LC’s beautiful skin, and Lexus will sell the Aviation with a 5.0-liter V8 for the LC500 and an electrified 3.5-liter V6 for the LC500h. The conventionally powered model starts off at the equivalent of about $144,000 while the hybrid model is a tad more expensive, at a little over $148,000. Lexus will have it on sale from January 6, 2021, and production will be limited to only 70 cars.