Few probably remember, but Ford unveiled a fully electric Transit Connect back in February 2009. Fast forward nearly 12 years later, its bigger brother is about to get the zero-emissions treatment as well. The fullsize electric Transit has been teased a couple of times this year, and now we know when the wraps are going to come off – November 12.

Aside from announcing it will debut in two weeks, Ford has released a fresh teaser image/video combo with a shadowy profile of the workhorse. Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t look all that different compared to its cousin equipped with an internal combustion engine. We also get to learn it will go by the name of E-Transit and will be a “really big deal” for the company, according to CEO Jim Farley.

A new survey conducted by Ford with Google’s help in the US, UK, and Germany revealed people are more and more open to the idea of using electric vehicles for delivery services. Of the 1,000 respondents in the US, more than 60 percent expressed their concern about the environmental impact of goods being delivered to their homes. Even more in the UK as 68 percent of the 1,000 people interviewed said they would like to see electric vans replace ICE-powered delivery vehicles.

The study also revealed more than half of the respondents from all three countries would pick an EV service over a gasoline-powered one if the price and arrival times would be identical. That’s all the more reason for Ford to develop an E-Transit, especially since rivals at PSA already have models like the Peugeot E-Expert, Citroen e-Jumpy/e-Dispatch, and the Opel/Vauxhall Vivaro-e.

Following its debut on November 12, the Ford E-Transit is scheduled to go on sale sometime next year for the 2022MY. It’s part of the Blue Oval’s $11.5-billion investment to electrify the Mustang, F-150, and Transit. Production will take place at the Kansas City Assembly Plant and the plan is to sell the E-Transit in Europe as well.