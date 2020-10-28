It’s been a bit more than a month since Nissan revealed the Z Proto concept, which previews the next-gen Z car. While the Z Proto looks ready for production, the company still has to finalize the car – and part of that process is getting an okay from the boss. A new video shows Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida getting a brief overview of the car before climbing behind the wheel to take it for a spin.

Uchida said the car was “fantastic” as he climbed out, adding, “I really enjoyed it. It’s perfect.” Those are encouraging words to hear from the CEO. However, it’ll be a bit before the public can experience the new car. We expect the new Z to go on sale late next year as a 2022 model, and some aspects of the car could change as the company finalizes the new model, which is something Uchida “cannot wait to see.”

Gallery: Nissan Z Proto

78 Photos

The Z Proto gives the Z car a much-needed update, which combines the classic styling of the 240Z with a healthy dose of modernity. Even the inside gets a tasteful upgrade with a simple, clean layout. We don’t know which powertrain the car will have, though Nissan says a twin-turbo V6 is powering the model. We expect that it’s the same mill from the Infiniti Red Sport models, which could give the Z upwards of 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts).

The current 370Z has been around since 2009, and it hasn’t aged well compared to its competitors, which have gotten a healthy bump in power in recent years. The new car is part of the company’s strategy to reverse sliding sales numbers, including introducing several new and significantly updated models over the next year. It looks like the company is certainly setting itself up for a win with the new Z.