Jaguar is rather famous – or possibly notorious – for dishing up model refreshes that barely move the needle. If you've see the litany of E-Pace spy photos over the last few months, you already know the new model won't differ much on the outside. Now that the 2021 E-Pace is official, we can see exactly what changed outside, inside, and under the skin.

First, the obvious. It will take a keen eye to differentiate between 2020 and 2021 models on the outside, but if you know what to look for you'll win automotive trivia night at the pub. The new E-Pace gets a bolder mesh-style grille with a chrome surround, and the larger corner vents in the fascia are ever-so-slightly reshaped and also adorned with chrome surrounds, save for models with the optional black apperance package. New headlights sport a double J-blade LED design, fender vents gain an embossed Jaguar Leaper, and that's pretty much it. Very subtle, indeed.

Gallery: 2021 Jaguar E-Pace

52 Photos

You'll notice the changes inside, however. Eyes will instantly fall to a revised center stack that includes an 11.4-inch curved-glass touchscreen that stretches much lower than before. It's command-central for Jaguar's Pivi Pro infotainment system which features everything from Google and Microsoft Outlook to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and more. It sits atop a center console with an updated shift stalk, and for the driver there's a new steering wheel that's both familiar and different with a dual-spoke design at the base. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster remains optional, with dials holding steady as standard-issue equipment.

What you won't see right away are subtle things such as neat-o Jaguar upholstry tags, sculpted knee contact areas for more comfort, or the optional ClearSight rear view mirror tech, which uses a wide-angle rear camera to display a high-definition image on the frameless rear view mirror. Things you won't see at all are the new cabin filtration system, updated engine mounts, and revised front-suspension attachment points. As for the powertrain, it's all carryover with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine available either with 246 or 296 horsepower, driving all four wheels with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Yes, the refresh is subtle, but so is the price increase. Jaguar says the 2021 E-Pace will start at $40,995, which is $1,045 more than the outgoing model. The range-topping 300 Sport starts at $49,995.