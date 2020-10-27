The world of full-size luxury SUVs has been dominated by GMC and Cadillac as of late, with the new Yukon and Escalade debuting for the 2021 model year. Lincoln isn't far behind, however, as these spy shots give us our first taste of the refreshed Navigator currently in the works.

Caught on the streets near Ford's global headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, the baller SUV doesn't appear to rewrite the book on Navigator design. This is a refresh after all, with exterior updates relegated to the front and rear clips. Taking a close look we can see the Navigator's grille will grow in height, as is the current trend with just about every automaker. Redesigned headlights appear to wrap further around on the fenders, and while the camouflage wrap does a good job of hiding the lower fascia, the design could borrow cues from the handsome Lincoln Aviator.

Similarly, the Navigator's backside should also reflect updates reminiscent of the Aviator. Specifically, we expect the large solid light bar that spans the current model to shrink, with smaller corner lenses stretching forward onto the quarter panels. The Navigator's big rear step below the hatch will remain, and as such the lower fascia will likely only offer minor changes.

We don't have much information yet on interior updates or new tech for the Navigator. Considering the sizable digital displays available in its Escalade rival, a revamped dash with a larger center touchscreen is pretty much guaranteed. The current Navigator offers a 10-inch unit, which seems positively small in 2020, and we expect more controls will be relegated to the system for a cleaner greenhouse. Under the skin, the hybrid system from the new Ford F-150 is expected to appear at some point.

With this being our first sighting, a reveal is likely still several months away, if not closer to a year. Our estimate right now has the updated Navigator debuting next summer for the 2022 model year.