Friends, this is a momentous occasion. Samson Sky is working on a sporty fun-to-drive vehicle that's part motorcycle, part car, and part airplane. It's called the Switchblade, and it was first introduced as a concept over 10 years ago. A decade of hard work has culminated in the news that, just recently, it drove down a runway and achieved its projected takeoff speed of 88 mph. That begs the question: is this a flying car, or a time machine?

The answer, for now anyway, is neither. The Switchblade didn't take off, and from what we see in the above image released by Samson Sky, none of its aero components were deployed. According to a press release on the occasion (viewable below), this was simply a runway test for the Switchblade which shows it can achieve the same speed as pretty much any economy hatchback. Of course, car fans who love science fiction know that 88 mph is also the speed at which Doc Brown's DeLorean from Back to the Future blasts through time – provided you have Mr. Fusion filled with beer, banana peels, or other assorted trash.

As such, Samson Sky likens the Switchblade to a time machine. Seriously, the company highlights the Switchblade's ability to take flight as a means of time travel, reducing the time it takes for door-to-door travel on longer trips. That's not exactly the same as time traveling in the broader sense, but we do get the point and it's a valid one. Despite what years of Top Gear races have suggested, flying is most decidedly a faster way to travel and there's no denying the convenience of driving to an airport, taking off, landing, and finishing the drive to your destination all in the same vehicle.

To that end, Samson Sky says the Switchblade will do 125 mph on the road, cruise at 160 mph in the air, and its folding wings mean you can switch from ground to sky at the push of a button. That is, in theory anyway since this flying car concept still hasn't lifted off. And it still requires a legitimate airport for flight, and that means the driver will also need a pilot's license. Getting one of those is a tad more involved (and expensive) than picking up a driver's license at the local DMV.

Still, Samson Sky says it has 1,313 Switchblade reservations from interested parties all around the world. With buyers literally waiting on the wings, here's hoping it doesn't take another 11 years for the Switchblade to get airborne.