Earlier this summer, videos emerged showing a mysterious, black Ferrari 812 Superfast out testing. The Maranello-based automaker is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to future models – even leaks are a rarity – so Ferrari’s intentions with the model are unclear. However, the evidence is mounting that this 812 is something special even if the latest video from Italy doesn’t show us more than what we’ve already seen.

The video is more proof that the company is continuing to work on something, though we still don’t know what that something is. A Ferrari 812 GTO is possible, though those three letters have only been used three times in the company’s history, most recently adorning the 599. It’s a special name that’d require a special car, and a pumped-up 812 could be worthy of it. The supercar already packs a powerful 6.5-liter V12 engine under the hood.

Gallery: Ferrari 812 GTO (not confirmed) spy photos

29 Photos

Stock, the 812 Superfast produces 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 530 pound-feet (718 Newton-meters) of torque. It’d be easy to tune it to over 800 hp, and there’s evidence this may have already happened. The exhaust note burbling out the back is a bit deeper than before, though that could be evidence of a new exhaust system. The test vehicle also wears a more aggressive rear diffuser paired with other minor aerodynamic tweaks.

For now, the 812 GTO is all speculation, though Ferrari is clearly working on something. When a video of the mysterious model first appeared, there were rumors Ferrari could call it the 812 VS for “versione speciale,” following other models like the 375 MM Berlinetta Speciale and 458 MM Speciale, which is possible. We’d be thrilled for a new, hardcore GTO model, though the chances of us seeing it this year are slim. If a Ferrari 812 Superfast is in development, we likely won’t see it until sometime next year at the earliest.