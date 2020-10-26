One of the great things about tiny home living is how multifaceted the industry has become; there are no limits to what you can do and where you can go. The recent shift in perspective on traditional home living has led to the rise of sizing down and getting mobile. As such, YouTuber Tiny House Giant Journey has profiled an incredible mobile living solution built by Julia and Robert of tinylivinglivinglarge up in Strawberry Reservoir, Utah.

After coming across the trend on video, the couple realized that it could be a brilliant opportunity to change up their living style. Taking to the DIY overtones of the industry, they completed a construction course that fit the bill and set to work on building a space that gave them the opportunity to live large and be mobile in a tiny home.

One of the party pieces of the project is the Smart ForTwo that it can carry along. The Volvo 780 Semi at the front features a pickup-style truck bed that is big enough to fit the Smart. With a towing capacity of 80,000 pounds (36,287 kilograms) the Swedish semi is more than capable of also towing the house which tips the scales at 21,000 lbs (9,525 kg).

While it’s hard to put a price on something that you build yourself, material cost for the project set them back $125,000. Unsurprisingly, that’s a hefty investment, but Robert was quick to note that their example is at the top end of what’s possible when you’re dealing with 300 square feet of living space.

As the home on wheels can be transported to remote locations in the greater Utah area, it was important to design a self-sustaining energy solution. Therefore, the roof of the vehicle is fitted with a bank of solar panels that feed their energy to four Tesla Model S battery modules – the equivalent of two Tesla Powerwalls. The entire setup produces 1800 Watts of power which Robert says is more than enough.

As the term tiny home is ballooning quite a lot at the moment, this example shows that the term is quite relative. Semantics aside, the engineering and craftsmanship required to live large in a small space remain evident.