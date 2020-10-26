Back in June, Donkervoort turned its teasing into reality in the form of the D8 GTO-JD70. Limited only to 70 units, the Dutch automaker's latest vehicle aims to impress its select customers with an exhilarating, road-legal open-air experience.

This time, Donkervoort launches the track-only twin of this roadster, the D8 GTO-JD70 R. According to the marque, this roofless race car is "faster, angrier, and safer" than its road-legal sibling.

Taking its road-legal brother's merits and amping them up a bit, the D8 GTO-JD70 R is capable of doing a 100-kilometer-per-hour (62-mile-per-hour) sprint in just 2.7 seconds, extending that further to 200 km/h (124 mph) only needs 7.7 seconds. Flat out, this open-air race car can reach speeds of up to 174 mph (280 km/h).

That intense acceleration comes from the Audi-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five TFSI engine capable of producing 415 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 560 pound-feet (Newton-meters), sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential transmission. More importantly, the D8 GTO-JD70 R only weighs 1,598 pounds (725 kilograms). Do the math to find out its insane power-to-weight ratio.

Differentiating it from its road-going brother, the D8 GTO-JD70 R gets tweaked chassis and suspension for track use. Donkervoort specifically worked on safety, braking, and steering on this race car, maximizing driver engagement lap after lap.

The D8 GTO-JD70 R doesn't only boast insane power output; it also promises crazy cornering abilities. With a maximum of 2.25G on lateral acceleration, this race car ensures that all fours stick to the ground even during hard cornering.

Of course, Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 R doesn’t come cheap, with a base price of 198,000 euros ($233,848) with 21 percent VAT but excluding a 1,210-euro ($1,429) preparation cost. Donkervoort also offers financing and leasing, just in case you have that in mind.