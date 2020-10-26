Ford introduced a new F-150 for the 2021 model year this past summer. It didn’t receive a huge styling update, but don’t let the familiar looks fool you. Ford did a lot of work underneath the sheet metal. That’s exciting, keeping Ford the dominant truck seller, but the new pickup also means the opportunity for new, sportier variants, and a new batch of spy photos appear to show Ford working on precisely that.

No, it’s not the new Raptor. Instead, it’s the new Tremor package for the pickup, which will slot just below the Raptor but above the FX4 in the model lineup. It should offer a similar upgrade in both appearance and performance as to what the F-250 Tremor offers. The photos show the red, partially camouflaged pickup with a raised suspension, unique wheels, and a dual exhaust layout – a first that we’ve seen on the updated F-150.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor Spy Photos

14 Photos

It doesn’t appear that the camouflage hides any major, Tremor-specific appearance bits, though the truck does look like it wears a unique grille surround. Another indicator that this F-150 is something special is the chunky tires – 275/70 R18s. The biggest upgrade will likely be the suspension lift, which will should improve its ground clearance and fording depth, much like Ford’s upgrades for the F-250 Tremor.

We don’t know which powertrain Ford will pair with the Tremor package, though the 2021 F-150 has no shortage of options, offering a naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6, two EcoBoost mills – a 2.7- or 3.5-liter V6 – a 5.0-liter V8, a diesel and a hybrid. The Raptor will remain Ford’s top off-road pickup, though we still have questions about which powertrain it’ll use. However, the F-150 Tremor should serve as a nice in-between model for those not wanting the Raptor’s price tag. The F-150 Tremor could arrive as soon as this year, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see Ford push it to the 2022 model year.