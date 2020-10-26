Late last week, Ford finally flipped the switch on the full-blown Bronco configurator. Prior to that, we had basic info on pricing and equipment, but this opens up the chest of goodies available for the off-roader, as well as what such a machine will cost you. We already dove into the configurator shortly after it went live and discovered the most expensive Bronco will set you back just shy of $64,000.

We're used to looking at such configurators as a means to equip the vehicles of our dreams, but there's another aspect to the system that applies to automakers. Visitors to the site rifle through various trims and options – some are serious shoppers while others are merely dreaming big. However, Ford is able to glean all that data to see what folks are particularly interested in. And for a vehicle like the Bronco that won't go on sale for several more months, that information can be very enlightening.

We asked Ford to share some of its early findings with us, and the company was happy to oblige. The short answers are that Area 51 is the most-selected color, Wildtrak is the most selected trim, most buyers want the 2.7-liter V6, and 10 percent are choosing a manual transmission. Of course, the short answers aren't necessarily the final answers, as there's still a long way to go before production.

Ford Consumer Marketing Manager Mark Gruber was kind enough to offer us some context for these preliminary stats.

"What we’re seeing happening is because the initial customer wants to check all the boxes," explained Gruber. "When customers look at the vehicles, the Wildtrak was the next thing as far as the most expensive vehicle – it had a lot of the goodies standard. What we’re seeing is the Badlands, we expect that to increase over time. A lot of customers are discovering that that’s a better fit for them. Some of those Wildtrak customers will move over to Badlands."

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Configurator

21 Photos

As such, Gruber explained that the early data isn't really a surprise. On our side, we will say it's interesting to see manual-equipped Broncos checking in at 10 percent. That's much higher than typical manual take-rates for autos these days, and Ford also says two-door Broncos are about 33 percent of all reservations.

"Customers are really excited about the product," said Gruber. "The higher trim series are the ones that they’re selecting most frequently. The Base and Big Bend are kind of more the entry series – they’re combined 22 percent, with 78 percent for higher series. The WildTrak is the number one series that customers have been selecting at 26 percent of reservations. The two-door, while still a minority, is coming in really strong at a third of the reservations. That’s reflecting a lot of pent-up demand for two-door."

Ford expects the Bronco configurator to exceed 500,000 builds by October 27, and more options are still to come before order banks open. Virtual builds are far from purchases, but Ford tells us there are now over 190,000 confirmed reservations for the resurrected off-roader. It is slated to go on sale next spring.