When the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 debuts in Fall 2021, don't expect to see them at every dealer for the brand. So far, only about half of them are signing to sell the much-anticipated model.

"The market will be somewhat lower than a mass market vehicle, and that’s led to about half the dealer network agreeing to participate in selling Hummer EV," said ice President of Global Buick and GMC Duncan Aldred during an investor call, according to Muscle Cars & Trucks.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

73 Photos

The issue preventing further adoption is that GMC showrooms have to agree to several things to be able to sell the Hummer EV, and some of them don't want to take on the expense. The upgrades include adding charging stations and investing in the tools and worker training to repair the vehicle. They also need to be able to provide a customer experience that comes with selling a six-figure, cutting-edge product.

GMC ran out of $112,595 Hummer EV Edition 1 reservations within an hour. In Fall 2022, about a year after deliveries start, there will be the $99,995 EV3X. Spring 2023 will bring the $89,995 EV2X, and the base $79,995 EV2 will arrive a year after that.

GMC is also working on a fully enclosed SUV version. Although, the automaker isn't saying anything about when this variant might arrive. It would appeal to folks looking for more interior volume.

Aldred says he's working with GMC dealers to prevent them from marking up or discounting the Hummer EV. The idea is that the price that someone sees on the website is exactly the same as what they pay at the showroom.