Facebook marketplace is already a weird and wonderful place, but it recently upped its game with the cheese-n-ator, a jet-powered cheese wedge-shaped car. Up for sale in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, the project was built by Dieter Sturm, a connoisseur of engineering and fine dairy products.

Yes, your eyes don't deceive you, that is a jet engine that sits behind the driver. Thrust output is unknown, but there's a 6 horsepower (4.4 kilowatt) gas engine onboard for those lacking the cojones to fire the jet. As a turnkey solution, the vehicle is for sale at an eye-watering $16000, but it’s clear that you can’t put a price on a flame-throwing wedge on wheels. For the lactose-intolerant petrolhead, the price also includes a bonus micro monster truck body.

Gallery: Jet Powered Cheese Wedge

5 Photos

With so many different cheeses to choose from, we’d wager this thing takes after sharp cheddar, but thankfully the body panels are decorated with more than just cheese effect; the sides are delicately festooned with flames that reveal skulls in the blaze upon further inspection. Apart from the pseudo-Ghost-Rider aesthetic, the flames are fitting, because jet engines have a tendency to ignite anything in their wake.

Before your cheese stick melts in your lap from the price, don’t fret, because this thing is more than just a wedge in your wallet. Apart from jet propulsion being incredibly expensive, it produces equally phenomenal performance. While a demo video of the cheese-n-ator wouldn’t go amiss, jet engines are capable of producing massive amounts of propulsion in a very small package – all while producing an extraordinary amount of noise, fire, and smoke.

Performance aside, this project is a great example of what’s possible in the automotive world with no limits. Did anyone ask for a jet-powered cheese wedge? No. But damn, this thing is cool and we’d bite your arm off to get behind the wheel.