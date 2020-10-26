The BMW M3 is getting a station wagon variant for the first time in the performance model's long history, but we still need to wait a couple of years for the long-roof model to arrive in showrooms. Spy shots, like these, are providing a very good idea of what to expect from the model, though.

The design of the M3 Touring is largely what you'd expect. The nose is identical to the new sedan by featuring a massive kidney grille with large inlets at its lower edges and vertical slits at the corners of the fascia. The fenders are a bit wider than the standard 3 Series wagon.

Gallery: BMW M3 Touring Spy Photos

10 Photos

The long roof has a subtle arch to it that gives the M3 Touring a slightly sleeker silhouette in profile. The rear hatch is generally similar to the one on the regular 3 Series wagon, except there's a more prominent bumper and quad exhaust outlets. The fenders are wider, too.

The new M3 packs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that makes 473 horsepower (353 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 newton-meters) in standard form. The Competition model pushes the output to 503 hp (375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm).

The new M3 launches with rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive arrives a few months later. Both layouts should be available for the Touring.

Look for the M3 Touring to debut in 2022. Although, there's still the question of whether BMW intends to sell it in the US. The standard wagon isn't available in the country, but there seems to be a greater willingness among German automakers to bring their long-roof models to America, like the Audi RS6 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain.