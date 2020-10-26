As most of you know, the 570S is on its way out to make room for an electrified supercar. It’s going away with the rest of the Sports Series models, namely the entry-level 540C, the long tail 600LT, and the race-car-for-the-road 620R. As a matter of fact, Autocar is reporting the Sports Series is being dropped altogether as the forthcoming plug-in hybrid machine will slot in the newly formed High Performance Hybrid (HPH) category.

The British publication attempts to shed light on the new model from Woking, which has already been confirmed to rely on a newly developed twin-turbo V6. Also built by Ricardo, the combustion engine will be part of a plug-in hybrid setup to develop a combined output that will exceed 600 horsepower. The torque number hasn’t been mentioned, but we’re expecting a healthy bump over the 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) offered by the outgoing twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8.

Gallery: McLaren Hybrid Supercar Spy Photos

25 Photos

McLaren hasn’t said how much the car will weigh after adding the hybrid bits, but the company’s boss Mike Flewitt previously promised it would go up by only 30 to 40 kilograms (66 to 88 pounds). As a reminder, the 570S tips the scales at 1,313 kilograms (2,895 pounds) in its lightest configuration, without any fluids.

To keep weight in check, the boys and girls from Woking are developing an even lighter McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) to replace the MonoCell carbon fiber tub introduced with the company’s first modern car – the MP4-12C. According to Autocar, an unspecified battery pack is going to offer nearly 20 miles (32 kilometers) of pure electric range, likely based on the WLTP cycle.

It is believed the new arrival will move away from McLaren’s traditional nomenclature based on the car’s output in PS. Rather than being called 600S or something similar, it could wear an entirely different moniker. After Ultimate Series cars such as the Elva, Senna, and Speedtail, the High Performance Hybrid model could be called Arkon, Veo, Artura, Vion, or an Alfa Romeo-esque GTZ. These names have all been registered by McLaren over the past 12 months with various trademark bureaus around the world.

Another piece of the puzzle missing is the car’s price tag. It’s not known whether it will command a premium over the 570S and therefore get closer to the 720S or it will be a true successor by being offered at a similar price as the model it replaces. We’ll know what’s what in the coming months as the wraps are expected to come off in the first months of 2021.