Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’re aware the Volkswagen Group is reportedly shuffling things under its huge umbrella. Rumor has it Rimac will buy Bugatti while the fate of the Lamborghini and Ducati brands could be decided next month. The words “technology partnerships” and “restructuring” have appeared in a Reuters report, and now we’re hearing there could be one more major change at VAG.

According to Automobilwoche, a sister publication of Automotive News Europe, Audi will take control of the Bentley brand as early as next year. Sources close to the matter are saying the Ingolstadt-based marque will be tasked to oversee Crewe’s technological and financial activities from 2021. Audi’s role within the VW Group has already been increased when you take into consideration the Four Rings are now leading the automotive conglomerate’s R&D efforts.

Following a turnaround plan and record-breaking sales, the British luxury brand returned to making money in 2019 by posting a €65-million profit. However, this year isn’t looking great due to the impact coronavirus has had on the automotive industry. Brexit is also a worrying factor as Bentley’s CEO Adrian Hallmark warned a no-deal Brexit could cut profits by a quarter.

The report from Automobilwoche goes on to say the next-generation Continental GT and its Flying Spur sedan sibling could ride on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) currently being co-developed by Audi and Porsche. Interestingly, future Bentley models are said to have “less bling” in an effort to promote “sustainable luxury” while making sure they’re visually different enough from the mechanically related Audis.