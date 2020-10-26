2020 hasn’t been great for anyone so far, especially for those who like to watch or participate in motorsport events. Things are not looking great for 2021 either but at least a few events fed our appetite for fast and powerful cars in recent weeks, including the first-ever (and probably last) Goodwood Speedweek earlier this month. An even more exclusive albeit informal event took place a few days ago at the Donington Park Circuit in the United Kingdom.

A new 13-minute video from Mr JWW takes us behind the curtains of what is being described as “the greatest hypercar drive the UK has ever seen.” This is a bold statement but from what we are able to see in the video, it’s not an exaggeration.

The selection of cars is absolutely bonkers. It starts from relatively mainstream vehicles such as the Mercedes-AMG G63, goes through tens of Porsches of all kinds, and goes all the way up to exotics such as the Bugatti Divo, McLaren Senna, and Koenigsegg Regera. Did we mention five the Ferrari F50s, four F40s, Ford GT, Koenigsegg One:1, Zeonvo TSR-S, a bunch of Aston Martins and Lamborghinis, Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, and more, and more, and more?

Unfortunately, events like this one don’t offer actual races between the cars - or, at least, this doesn’t happen often. Instead, the entire convoy here goes for a parade lap around the track at a slow but steady pace with enough distance between the vehicles. Still more than an impressive sight.

The comment section below is open for your discussions. We’d like to hear what supercars or hypercars were missing in this parade. Of course, you can also let us know which one of the cars you saw in the video is your favorite.