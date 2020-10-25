The Lamborghini Urus is one of the most impressive performance SUVs on the planet blending all of the passion and performance of a Lamborghini into a practical SUV body. This super SUV is one of the most track-capable examples on the planet and to put this impressive machine to the test, Top Gear handed the keys over to the Stig for a lap of their test track.

When you think of Lamborghinis SUVs is probably not the first thing to pop into your head save for the massive LM002 of the 1980s and 1990s. Today Lamborghini is part of the Volkswagen Auto Group along with Porsche, Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Ducati, Seat, Skoda, MAN, and Scania. This massive pool of resources means that Lamborghini shares parts with many other brands.

The sharing of resources allows for the Volkswagen Auto Group to amortize the development cost of large capital expenditures across a diverse product lineup. Take, for example, the Lamborghini Urus, which is based on the MLB Evo platform. This platform is shared across 34 separate models across the Volkswagen Auto Groups product portfolio.

Then there’s the FSI twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, which is shared with many Porsche, Audi, and Bentley products in various stages of tune. In the Urus shoppers get the angriest version, which puts out an impressive 641 horsepower (478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.

The Urus is far more than a parts-bin special and features bespoke 17inch carbon-ceramic brakes, a unique cabin, and 23” wheels. There’s also unique tuning for the suspension, transmission, and all-wheel-drive system that lends to a special driving experience only the Urus can deliver.

This impressive SUV may leverage a huge amount of shared components, but the result is uniquely Lamborghini proving that the details matter.