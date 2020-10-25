The 2021 Cadillac Escalade test units are out and about, and first drives have already been orchestrated. A handful of journalists and YouTubers have started pouring out content about the full-size luxury SUV. That includes us with our Escalade First Drive Review.

The Fast Lane, however, took a different route and made videos that are out of the ordinary. We've seen the channel do some off-roading with the Escalade, something owners won't probably do when they get their hands on one.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac Escalade: First Drive

50 Photos

This time, The Fast Lane Truck does a review with the Escalade's bevy of tech toys. And as crazy as you would expect from the channel, the folks there tried to drive the SUV with a blocked windshield and front windows. How? By using the Escalade's VR function displayed on the instrument panel. The resulting video was bonkers, which you can watch on top of this page.

Speaking of, the driver was able to go around the course without issues, twice even, and you can see in the video that he even reached speeds of up to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) before coming to a halt.

Before you raise your pitchforks, let us all be reminded that TFL Trucks did the test on a close course, so the test looked safe. Although as expected, both the driver and his passenger felt queasy after the virtual drive. But overall, at least now we know that you can still drive the new Escalade even if your windshield got broken – so as long as the front camera's intact.

See the full crazy test on video and let us know what you think through the comments section below.