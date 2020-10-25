Can a modified BMW X3 M Competition keep up with a brand new 922 911 Carrera S in a drag race? Well, in the latest video created by the team at Track Day we get to see how BMW M’s smallest performance SUV does against the new Porsche 911 Carrera S.

The 992 Porsche 911 is one of the most impressive modern sportscars ever built featuring superb driving dynamics in a well-built package. The 911 has been the gold standard of luxury performance coupes for decades and this latest evolution improved upon the familiar Porsche 911 formula. Powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-6 engine which produces a stout 443 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, the Carrera S can sprint from 0 to 60mph in 3.0 seconds flat, when equipped with the PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. Although the Porsche 911 has never been all about just straight-line speed, it can deliver some impressive results far greater than its horsepower figures suggest.

To challenge the 992 Porsche 911 we have the BMW X3 M Competition. This impressive performance SUV is of particular interest since it uses the new S58 inline-6 which will also see use in the new BMW M3. Things get even more exciting when you see how tuneable the new S58 in as this X3 M Competition has a stage 1 tune from BM3 that allows the X3 M Competition to run E30 fuel. The use of higher ethanol content fuels like E30 allows for higher horsepower output and the results are around 600 horsepower to the wheels for this particular X3 M Competition.

So what did we learn from today’s drag race? First, the Porsche 911 Carrera S once again proves that horsepower figures are not everything as it’s able to put up a good fight with the 600 horsepower X3 M Competition. Finally, we learned that the X3 M Competition can reach supercar shaming levels with a simple software flash and the correct fuel.