The Audi RS4 and BMW M2 CS represent some of the most impressive luxury performance machines you can buy today. These turbocharged pocket rockets provide the luxury you’d expect from these historic German brands while also giving drivers impressive levels of performance in compact packages. There are numerous ways you could compare the Audi RS4 and BMW M2 CS, but in the end, nothing comes close to a classic drag race thanks to the team at Lovecars.

The BMW M2 CS is a limited-edition version of the popular BMW M2 coupe that offers increased performance alongside an inflated price tag. The BMW M2 CS is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-6 engine that produces 444 horsepower and 406 lb-ft (550nm) of torque. This impressive engine is mated to either a dual-clutch transmission or 6-speed manual transmission. With the dual-clutch equipped the BMW M2 CS can sprint from 0 to 60mph in only 3.8 seconds. Although it is more powerful than lesser M2s, the BMW M2 CS is built for improved handling and on track durability.

The Audi RS4 Avant is the sleeper wagon Audi is famous for and represents one of the most practical performance cars on the planet. Powered by a Porsche developed twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine which produces 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft (600nm) of torque. Power is routed through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and then reaches the ground via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Audi claims a 0 to 60mph time of 4.1 seconds which is impressive for a family-oriented wagon.

In this particular drag race, the BMW M2 CS has a 6-speed manual transmission, which is great for driver engagement but not the best transmission for drag racing, especially against the dual-clutch Audi RS4. Can the BMW M2 CS match the perfect shifts of the Audi RS4? Let’s find out.