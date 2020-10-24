There's a new Genesis G70. While the refreshed model is set to sell in South Korea soon for the 2021 model year, other markets like the United States might need to wait a bit further. It might take a while for Western countries to lay their eyes on the facelifted model, but good thing YouTube's Asian Petrolhead is here to give us a thorough walk-around of the Korean luxury sedan.

How thorough, you ask? Well, how about 30 minutes of everything G70, which should satisfy your curiosity if you're among those who are enamored with this car.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis G70 Refresh

35 Photos

Shot within the Genesis headquarters in South Korea, the host here took his time to gander at the new design, talking about what's new inside and out. Of note, the G70 gets a massive revamp in terms of styling even though it's just a mid-cycle facelift. The most obvious change is found on its fascias, which features a split configuration that hearkens to the other new Genesis vehicles in the lineup.

Inside, the G70 gets a bigger infotainment system that's armed with the brand's latest connectivity software. The Genesis-exclusive UI design supports the latest over-the-air (OTA, wifi update feature) wireless updates, Valet mode, and CarPay.

The engine lineup doesn't change for the Korean market but the Dynamic AWD System gets a drift mode and Sports+ driving mode. The V6 also gains active valves for its exhaust for more aural pleasure.

In the U.S., it is rumored that a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger will replace the existing 2.0-liter engine in the refreshed G70. This mill is good for 90 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque.

There isn't a specific date set for the new G70's U.S. reveal, but we'll be on the lookout for details as always.